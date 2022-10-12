Heavy traffic expected on Thai roads during long holiday Oct 13-16

A high volume of road traffic is expected this long weekend starting from Thursday. The Department of Land Transport is asking logistics firms to limit their operations during this period to help ease congestion on the road.

Mr. Seksom Akaraphan, Deputy Director General of the Department of Land Transport, said more people are expected to travel this long weekend, and has therefore asked logistics companies to scale down their operations on 13-16 October.







If necessary, the operators can run trucks during this period, but they need to make sure that their vehicles and parts are in good condition, and that the drivers are well-rested and sober while on duty. Drivers are reminded to drive carefully, strictly adhere to the speed limits, avoid stopping on road shoulders, and stay in the leftmost lane. (NNT)





































