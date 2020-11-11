Thailand wins‘Travel Weekly Magellan Awards 2020’ for New York and Los Angeles

Travel Weekly has selected the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s ‘Sustainable Community-based Tourism in Thailand’ video as a 2020 Gold Magellan Award winner in the destinations promotional video category.







TAT Governor, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said, “The TAT New York and Los Angeles Offices entered the Magellans knowing our videos were competing against other creative content produced by talented teams during a challenging time in destination marketing. We are delighted to be a 2020 Gold Magellan Award winner and thank Travel Weekly for this prestigious honour.”

Produced by the TAT New York and TAT Los Angeles Offices in partnership with GLP Films, the video campaign showcases the country’s commitment to sustainability in a series of short films supported by social media content about the country’s responsible travel experiences.

The winning entry reveals how villages in Southern Thailand, like Ban Talae Nok, depend on the mangrove forests as their supermarket, a protective barrier from the sea, and a habitat to be preserved.

The Magellan Awards honour a broad range of industry segments with entries from across North America and around the world. The Magellan Award winners represent the best in the travel industry and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all.











