Thailand launches virtual experience video series for Sukhothai, Bangkok and Koh Samui

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New York Office has launched a video campaign, Trailblazer Thailand, focused on virtually immersing tourists into the country’s lesser-known destinations.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Hosted by model, TV host, and Muay Thai fighter Mia Kang, the 3-part series showcases Thailand’s most luxurious hotels and resorts, while also bringing attention to the local communities, wealth of hidden gems, and incredible places where travelers can have once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The series will also spotlight the country’s dedication to sustainable tourism, notable luxury experiences and community-based tourism.

Mia Kang will lead viewers to discover hidden gem destinations in three regions of Thailand – Northern, Central, and Southern – including Pai, Sukhothai, Bangkok and Ko Samui. The culturally curious can follow along with Mia to unlock clues in each episode, uncovering the country’s unique local activities and luxurious accommodation.

Ms. Charinya Kiatlapnachai, Director of the TAT New York Office, said, “As we begin welcoming tourists back to Thailand, our goal is to provide the planning tools and inspiration needed for travelers to safely immerse themselves into lesser-known destinations and authentic Thai culture to become trailblazers themselves. Mia is the ideal partner for inspiring wanderlust and itinerary planning, while introducing travelers to hidden gem destinations.”









The first episode will debut on 10 November and viewers can watch on IGTV @MiaKang every Tuesday and on TAT’s YouTube playlist every Thursday.

Episode 1: Northern Route “Where the Adventure Begins….” – 10 November

Wanderlusters will dive into Northern Thailand’s local Thai culture with visits to educational destinations like Pai, Chiang Mai and Sukhothai Historical Park, where the first kingdom of Thailand once stood. Mia will introduce viewers to ancient Thai traditions; such as, creating a Krathong and the powers involved in creating special amulets at the Buddhist Votive Tablets Learning Centre.







Episode 2: Central Route “Adventures Beyond Bangkok” – 17 November

Mia will showcase Thailand’s incredible culinary scene with a visit to Bangkok’s Yaowarat for unique street bites like barbecued squid and black sesame dumplings, followed by a tour through Suphan Buri to learn the traditional methods of rice planting. Virtual tourists will then ride along with Mia on the country’s beloved TukTuks, explore the Mon Tribal Village in Sangkhlaburi, and discover the creative district of Bang Rak, home to the notable Arum Gallery, displaying one-of-a-kind artwork from all over the world.

Loading…

Episode 3: Southern Route “Islands in the Sun” – 24 November

Discover Thailand’s blissful retreats and transport to untouched islands like, Ko Samui for a first-hand look at the island’s unique spa treatments utilizing local ingredients like coconut milk, oil, and shells for the ultimate relaxation. Viewers will also witness Thale Noi, a one-of-a-kind local tourism experience spotlighting the lotus flower lake with its miracle of the morning light, the pink dolphin at Hat Khanom – Mu Ko Tale Tai Marine National Park and more.

Loading…











