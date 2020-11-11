Tourists reach the Peak of Doi Inthanon Mountain in Chiang Mai in cold and foggy weather

Tourists reached the Peak of Doi Inthanon Mountain to witness the stunning sunrise in this winter as the lowest temperature there was at 7 degrees Celsius.







The top of the country’s highest mountain in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district was crowded with tourists as cold weather was blanketing it.

The Kew Mae Pan viewpoint on the mountain was the most popular location where tourists gathered to see sunrise and the sea of fog which first appeared clearly on tree canopies in this winter this morning.

Impressed visitors were taking photographs to record the beautiful sighting.

Tourists were considerably arriving at the winter’s attraction.

About 1,000 tourists arrived there on weekdays and as many as 5,000 visitors on weekends. (TNA)











