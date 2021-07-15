Thailand will negotiate with AstraZeneca vaccine manufacturer on domestic supplies

Thailand is considering limits on exports of locally manufactured AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

The National Vaccine Committee has ordered the National Vaccine Institute and the Department of Disease Control to revise the export of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, and Dr Nakhon Premsri, director of the National Vaccine Institute, revealed the resolution of the committee. They said a public health announcement was being drafted to regulate the vaccine export.

The National Vaccine Committee ordered the department and the institute to consider factors and discuss with the vaccine manufacturer the domestic supplies that suited local outbreaks.



Both organizations would report the result of their negotiation to the committee that would then approve the new public health announcement.

Under its contract with AstraZeneca, Thailand has one-third of locally produced vaccine doses at a time. (TNA)



















