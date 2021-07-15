Bangkok allows beauty salons and dental clinics outside shopping malls to open

Amid partial business lockdowns in Greater Bangkok, beauty salons and hairdressers’ shops can continue to operate if they stand outside shopping centers and the likes, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangson said provincial communicable disease committees can permit the operations of beauty salons and hairdressers’ shops that were located outside department stores, shopping centers and community malls.







The green light also applied to standalone dental clinics and beauty clinics outside shopping centers, she said.

CCSA temporarily closed such premises inside department stores, shopping centers, community malls and the likes in Bangkok and five nearby provinces that were declared maximum and strict disease control zones in order to prevent crowding which would otherwise spread COVID-19, Dr Apisamai said.

In shopping centers and the likes, only supermarkets, drug stores and communication device shops could operate to ensure people’s access to essential items and services, she said. (TNA)



















