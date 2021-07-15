Thailand approves work permit extensions for migrant workers until July 27 next year

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a proposal to allow four groups of migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to stay and work in the country legally until July 27 next year, enabling them to sort out their employment status and work permits.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the government decided to allow these migrant workers to stay and work because the pandemic still shows no signs of easing and the migrants are again at risk of losing their status as legal migrants in Thailand, since their permit extensions are due to expire soon.

He said the government is trying to take care of these workers, to ensure their safety and health, which is necessary for protecting the public’s health in general.







Additionally, migrant workers from these countries, who have lost their job due to the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19 restrictions, will now have 60 days to find a new job and register with labor authorities. The government has already granted them an extension to remain in the country to between July 31 and Sept 6, depending on the expiry date of their work permit.



















