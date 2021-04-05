Thailand will issue pink cards to migrant workers after undergoing Covid-19 tests

To help limit the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the Ministry of Labor has reminded migrant workers to undergo coronavirus testing, so as to collect their personal information, or biometric data, before April 16 this year.







Labor Minister, Suchat Chomklin, said Thai officials have now collected biometric data from 267,916 workers from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. Of the total, 62,426 have undergone testing, and 62,392 are permitted to work in the country. Non-Thai identification cards, including temporary work permits, also known as pink cards, have been issued to 22,946 out of 601,004 employed migrants.



The Ministry of Labor is now conducting COVID-19 testing and biometric data collection, with the deadline set for April 16. Migrant workers will have their status rendered as illegal, if they miss the deadline. The ministry is responsible for inspecting, overseeing and supervising the work of migrant workers, and it will take legal action against illegal workers.







Employed migrant workers, who have tested negative and have their biometric data collected, are required to apply for a work permit online to update their status, and their pink cards will be issued before December 30. Those who are not employed must ask their employer to submit their application online before September 13, and they will be issued a pink card before February 28 next year.



Migrants working in Bangkok can join an online queue via http://nonthaidbkk.bangkok.go.th. Their cards will be issued by the 50 district offices of Bangkok. The offices will provide registration services to 30 migrant workers a day. In provinces, migrant workers can apply at local application service centers or venues designated by the Department of Provincial Administration. (NNT)













