Thailand prioritizes humanitarian principles for Myanmar refugees

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has rebutted criticism that Thailand had pushed back Myanmar people who had fled fighting in the country, saying Thailand attaches great importance to humanitarian principles.







Minister Don Pramudwinai said whenever there is conflict in neighboring countries, some people travel to Thailand. Injured people are treated in Thai hospitals. When the treatment is completed, they go back to their country.



He explained that about 2,800 Karen people recently crossed over into Thailand following the fighting between the Karen National Union and the Myanmar Army. When the situation calmed down, only 216 people remained behind in Thailand. (NNT)















