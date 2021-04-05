Thai police to enforce severe punishment for speeding and drink driving during Songkran holidays

There are now just a few days until Songkran, and the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, held a video conference with top police officials on April 5 to discuss crime and accident prevention measures to ensure travelers’ safety nationwide.







Concerning measures to facilitate traffic flow, police officers, together with their vehicles and equipment, are to be deployed to assist travelers, open special lanes on motorways and inform commuters about shortcuts and congested roads to avoid.



The officers have to enforce 10 road safety measures stringently. The measures deal with speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, violating traffic signals, motorists carrying their driver’s license, the wearing of seatbelts, overtaking a vehicle on a narrow road, drink driving, wearing of safety helmets, illegally-modified motorcycles and using mobile phones while driving.



In addition, people can contact their local police station to have their homes placed in the care of the police during the 10-day holidays, from April 9th to 18th. (NNT)













