Thailand will issue colored cards for vaccinated people coinciding easing of lockdown measures

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is considering the issuance of colored cards, to signify the status of people who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19, as people re-engage in social activities.

Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr. KiattiphumWongrajit said the cards will be especially useful for employees of businesses who cannot avoid close contact with the general public. The measure will complement the current gradual easing of lockdown measures and other restrictions across 29 provinces with the highest prevalence of COVID-19.







He said the ministry is considering green cards for fully vaccinated people and yellow ones for people who have recovered from infection by the virus in the prior one to three months. The cards may be valid for a short period of time, pending a review of the holders’ immunity levels.



According to the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the cards were currently in the conceptual phase and, if they are to be implemented, they would be launched in October, preceded by a short pilot period later this month. (NNT)



























