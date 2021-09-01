Thailand issues vaccine passport for int’l travelers, resumes inter-provincial bus services

- From February 28 to August 31, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 32.6 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 828,182 doses have been administered yesterday
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+14,802)
- The Department of Disease Control has issued a vaccine passport called the “COVID-19 CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION,” as published in the Royal Gazette. In this document, there are details of the immunization certificate for international travel
- Transport Company has announced that the resumption of interprovincial bus services in the dark red provinces starts today (September 1st), after being suspended for nearly a month. 26 routes, with 8 northern routes, 10 routes to the Northeast and East and 8 routes to the South, now resume services, with 75% of passenger capacity per trip, to comply with COVID-19 control measures
- Thailand is deeply appreciate the goodwill and donation of the monoclonal antibody from the government of the federal Republic of Germany to the royal Thai government for effective treatment of covid-19 patients (NNT)