Workers in service sector, restaurants, massage shops and hair salons get free COVID-19 tests in Bangkok

Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) is offering a free COVID-19 test service, at the government complex on ChaengWattana Road, for people in the service sector, such as restaurants, massage shops and hair salons.

NHSO deputy secretary-general AttapornLimpanyalert said the NHSO is working with the Faculty of Medical Technology at Mahidol University and the Dhanarak Asset Development Company to carry out the tests from 8.30am to -4.30pm in a parking area in the complex. The free testing began yesterday and will operating until September 3rd.







Prof ChartchalermIsarankura Na Ayudhya, dean of the Faculty of Medical Technology, said they previously ran testing for the NHSO during the July surge in infections, to help speed up the detection of the virus so those infected could receive prompt treatment.



He said the current effort is more about restoring people’s trust that service sector workers are not infected. Test results are available in 30 minutes and people can receive them at the testing area or download them online. People must carry their ID cards or passports to get the test result while they can book a test through the related website or at the site. (NNT)



























