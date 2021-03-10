Thailand will ease restrictions before ‘Songkran Festival’

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-cha signaled further easing Covid-19 restriction to allow people to celebrate the Thai New Year festival in April.



He said travelling to all areas would be allowed but local authorities must put in place Covid-19 prevention measures. The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Public Health Ministry and relegated agencies are considering what activities can be done during the Songkran festival.







The important thing is how to prevent a new wave of infections when a large number of people will travel across the country on holidays, he said.

He wanted to drive the country’s economy and to stimulate tourism during the Songkran holiday, so people will earn more income, boosted by tourism activities. He confirmed that the relaxation will be announced ahead of the Songkran festival, so people have time to plan their trips and make hotel reservations.

Meanwhile, a CCSA sub-committee planned three-step relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. The details will be presented on March 15, according to Apisamai Srirangsan, the CCSA spokeswoman.

The first step will be COVID-19 control zoning changes on April 1. The changes will be based on the numbers of vaccinated people in provinces.

The second step set for June 1 will concern the lifting of the state of emergency at the end of May while the enforcement of the Communicable Diseases Act will be maintained to contain the virus.

The third step on Oct 1 will likely include the eased quarantine of arrivals. (TNA)















