5 Pattaya-Chonburi reservoirs to be expanded

Capacity of five Chonburi reservoirs will be expanded to capture more water for use in Pattaya and vicinity.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 9 that the East Watershed Commission has added the Bangphra, Nong Kho, Mabprachan and Chaknok reservoirs to the list of lakes to be enlarged and deepened to hold more water.

Mabfukthong Reservoir was already on the list and expansion of that lake and Bangphra already is underway. Nong Kho will be next, followed by Chaknok and Mabprachan, Sonthaya said.

In addition, a new pipeline will be laid between Chonburi and Rayong to bring more raw water to the Pattaya area for processing, he added.





















