5 Pattaya-Chonburi reservoirs to be expanded

By Pattaya Mail
Reservoirs in around Pattaya and in Chonburi will be enlarged and deepened to hold more water to provide for the needs of the ever-growing communities in the province.

Capacity of five Chonburi reservoirs will be expanded to capture more water for use in Pattaya and vicinity.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 9 that the East Watershed Commission has added the Bangphra, Nong Kho, Mabprachan and Chaknok reservoirs to the list of lakes to be enlarged and deepened to hold more water.

Mabfukthong Reservoir was already on the list and expansion of that lake and Bangphra already is underway. Nong Kho will be next, followed by Chaknok and Mabprachan, Sonthaya said.

In addition, a new pipeline will be laid between Chonburi and Rayong to bring more raw water to the Pattaya area for processing, he added.


During the hot summer months, water in the reservoirs dry up to critical levels.


The ground once brimming with water is mostly parched as the reservoirs run dry.





