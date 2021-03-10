Tourists get 5,000-baht handouts for using Thai tour guide services

The president of the Association of Domestic Travel said tour firms welcomed the government’s new tourism promotion scheme, Tour Tiaw Thai, that will offer 5,000-baht handouts for people to use tour guide services.



ADT president Thanaphol Cheewaratanaporn said that under the scheme the government would subsidize 40% of tour guide service fees, limited at 5,000 baht per tourist aged 18 and over, to stimulate domestic tourism.







Tour guide operators were pleased with the project and many of them were ready to participate and were waiting for its details, Mr Thanaphol said.

Tour firms would welcome the project implementation, no matter whether subsidies would be paid through them or directly to tourists. They only wanted the scheme to start as soon as possible because they had deep trouble, Mr Thanaphol said.

The companies had not generated income for about a year due to COVID-19 and many of them had to suspend operations and laid off staff, he said. (TNA)

















