Thailand well-prepared for new wave in the next 7-10 days

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said the country is well-prepared for the post-New Year Covid case surge. An effective screening system is in place at immigration and isolation facilities are ready.

The Disease Control Department will ask the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to raise areas with significantly rising cases to ’orange’ zones. These zones will see stricter restrictions such as limitations on alcohol consumption.







Meanwhile, to cope with ongoing infections, foreign visitor arrivals may be postponed until further notice. However, these measures must be thoroughly considered with economic implications and other factors taken into account.



The minister stressed that it was important to focus on cases to be discovered in the next 7 – 10 days in order to evaluate the situation and introduce proper measures. Currently, Thailand’s public health system has enough medications, tools, workers, and beds to deal with the new wave.







For Covid-19 treatments, according to the health ministry’s protocol, physicians will decide whether patients need to be admitted at a hospital or be isolated, either at home or at a community isolation facility. This is to help spare hospital beds for more severe cases. (NNT)



























