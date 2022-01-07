Illegal snack shacks bulldozed on Najomtien Beach

The Pattaya Marine Department, Sattahip District and navy sailors demolished a string of food and beverage shacks built illegally on the beach in Najomtien Subdistrict.

Marine Department Director Eakaraj Kantaro, Sattahip Deputy District Chief Pichet Thammahone and staff from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center 1 used heavy machinery to tear down the structures encroaching on the public beach in Najomtien Moo 2 village Jan. 6.







The six-hour operation faced no resistance as all the tenants had moved out following issuance of a demolition order Nov. 1.

The order came following complaints levied in October about people building shacks on the beach over a 500-meter span.



























