Bangkok pursues canal renovations to improve city landscape

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) rolled out renovation campaigns for local canals. Works are being done along Khlong Prem Prachakon and Khlong Saen Saep to improve the city’s landscape and its drainage capacity.

Progress is being made for the renovation of Khlong Lat Phrao, Khlong Prem Prachakon, and Khlong Saen Saep. Infrastructures invading into public spaces are being removed.







City Hall officials are negotiating with villagers living near Khlong Prem Prachakon whose houses or properties extend into the waterway or walkways.

Once items and infrastructures are removed, the City Hall will push ahead with renovating walkways and repainting the canal’s walls. Local communities along the canal will get to participate in the planning and design of canalside facilities.



For Khlong Saen Saep, the BMA has ordered related divisions to find the sources of odorous water and to work together with private firms and local communities in developing the canal’s renovation plan. (NNT)



























