Thailand warns nationals to leave Middle East as air strikes intensify and conflict spreads

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East on March 16, 2026, reported that the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate, with ongoing exchanges of air strikes involving Iran, Israel, and Iraq. Iranian strikes have targeted infrastructure in several Gulf Cooperation Council member states, while the U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted military infrastructures in Iran.

​The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Thai nationals in high-risk areas to consider leaving and to closely follow updates and guidance from Thai embassies and consulates.

Acting Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Panidone Pachimsawat also reported that twenty Thai crew members from the cargo vessel Mayuree Naree have safely returned to Thailand. He added that Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow has spoken by telephone with his Iranian counterpart to coordinate the rescue and assistance of the three remaining crew members and to discuss safe passage for Thai cargo vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.







Since the conflict began, 952 Thai nationals have been assisted in returning home from the region. The government continues to coordinate among ministries, consulates, and embassies to support and facilitate Thai nationals, especially those wishing to return to Thailand.

​Thailand has also called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomatic means.



































