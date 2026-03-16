Thailand sits on 96-day oil reserve as government moves to calm fuel panic

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas, together with energy officials and executives from major oil companies, held a press conference after a meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East. The briefing addressed the energy and economic impacts of regional tensions and reassured the public about Thailand’s fuel security.

The Ministry of Energy, through the Department of Energy Business, confirmed that Thailand has a crude oil reserve sufficient to cover at least 96 days of domestic consumption. Representatives from major fuel providers—including PTT, Bangchak, PT, Shell, Susco, and Caltex—verified that service station supplies remain adequate. Although some areas have seen temporary shortages due to a surge in demand, companies have accelerated logistics and distribution to quickly restore service levels.

Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO and President of PTT Public Company Limited, stated that PTT, which manages about 60% of the nation’s fuel supply, has diversified its crude oil sources across the United States, West Africa, and Latin America. This geographic diversification helps Thailand manage global market fluctuations and ensures a steady flow of imports. PTT remains committed to energy stability and is closely monitoring the global situation to replenish stocks as needed.







​The Thai Chamber of Commerce reported that some businesses in southern provinces have expressed concern. Current fuel station congestion is partly due to logistics trucks refueling at retail stations rather than at wholesalers. The government is considering measures to ensure fair distribution.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that there is no fuel shortage and urged the public to avoid panic buying or hoarding, as these actions cause temporary disruptions at local stations. (NNT)



































