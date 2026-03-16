PTT assures Thailand’s fuel supply secure despite Middle East tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – PTT Public Company Limited and PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited confirm that Thailand’s fuel supply remains sufficient, with petroleum products sourced from various global regions to maintain stable domestic energy availability.

​PTT has proactively shifted its crude oil receiving ports to locations outside the Strait of Hormuz to mitigate potential disruptions. The company has also adjusted its procurement strategy to source oil from alternative regions, such as Africa and the Americas. By coordinating with global trade partners and confirming delivery schedules, PTT ensures its refineries continue production as planned.

For natural gas supplies, PTT has requested producers in the Gulf of Thailand and Myanmar to operate at maximum capacity and postponed all scheduled annual maintenance to meet current demand. In line with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) mandate, PTT has also secured “Spot LNG” shipments to replace any shortfalls, with deliveries scheduled for March and April 2026.







To address increased consumer demand, PTT stations and major fuel depots now operate seven days a week. A full fleet of transport trucks delivers fuel continuously, though each delivery cycle takes 12 to 24 hours depending on travel distances. While record-high demand may cause temporary shortages at some stations, the logistics team is working around the clock to replenish supplies. PTT encourages the public to use energy efficiently and avoid panic buying to ensure fair and consistent fuel availability for everyone. (NNT)



































