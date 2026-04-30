Tension at Surin border as Thai forces fire warning shots during Cambodian inspection near fence line

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai forces fired three warning charges after Cambodian troops approached a barbed-wire line near the Chong Chom border crossing in Surin province during a diplomatic visit.

According to Army Spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Thai authorities had been notified in advance that a Cambodian delegation would inspect an area near Thai positions. Thai units acknowledged the notice and maintained close monitoring during the visit.







During the inspection, Cambodian personnel were seen moving closer to the Thai barbed-wire line despite prior coordination and existing agreements. Thai troops responded by detonating three warning charges in line with standard procedures, prompting the Cambodian side to withdraw.

The incident has been reported to higher command, including the Suranaree Task Force and the Second Army Area, with further steps planned, including a formal protest. Thai officials said the response followed established rules and reiterated that the country retains the right to act in self-defense to protect sovereignty and public safety. (NNT)

















































