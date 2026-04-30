Thailand cuts power bills and pushes rooftop solar with new tariff reform

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) meeting on April 29, 2026, at which the council approved major electricity tariff reforms and new solar energy incentives.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek stated that the meeting prioritized reducing residents’ financial burden and accelerating the adoption of clean energy through household rooftop solar installations.







​The NEPC approved a new progressive rate structure for residential electricity. Starting June 2026, the first 200 units will be capped at 3 Baht per unit. Consumption above 200 units will be charged at rates reflecting actual costs to encourage energy conservation.

​To provide immediate relief, the council instructed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to use 369.5 million Baht in savings from bypass gas allocations from the Gulf of Thailand to subsidize the Ft rate for households consuming less than 200 units during the May–August 2026 billing cycle.



To promote renewable energy, the council approved the “Solar Rooftop for the Public” scheme under a Net Billing model. The government set a purchase target of 500 MW, allowing households to sell surplus electricity to the national grid at 2.20 Baht per unit for 10 years. This applies to installations up to 5 kW per meter.

The Prime Minister stated that these measures will benefit over 20 million households by ensuring fairer energy costs and modernizing the national Grid Code to support decentralized power generation while maintaining energy security. (NNT)

















































