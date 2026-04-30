Thailand and China deepen education ties with focus on AI, EV skills and future workforce

BANGKOK, Thailand – Education Minister Prasert Chandraruangthong has met with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei to discuss expanding Thailand–China cooperation in education, with attention to artificial intelligence and workforce development for emerging industries.

The discussion concerned Thailand’s education reform priorities, including reducing inequality between urban and rural areas, easing teachers’ workload, updating curricula to align with technological change and labor market needs, improving school safety, and revising education laws.







Thailand has detailed plans to expand collaboration with China in AI education, vocational training, and Chinese language programs. Officials pointed to China’s expertise in electric vehicle technology as a key area for joint development, with efforts directed toward preparing a workforce suited to future industry demand. Continued support for Confucius Classrooms and academic exchanges was also mentioned.

Minister Prasert confirmed he will attend the 2026 World Digital Education Conference in Hangzhou in mid-May, while discussions on a memorandum of understanding on AI education remain under review. Chinese officials expressed support for closer cooperation, including the use of digital tools, safety frameworks, and technical training to support human resource development in both countries. (NNT)

















































