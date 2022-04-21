Thailand urges people to reduce energy usage by 10%

People are advised to reduce 10% of their daily energy consumption, in order to combat inflation. The suggestion came as Thai people are facing economic hardships stemming from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and the ramifications of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow offered the advice and announced that his ministry would release its performance report in the middle of next month.



He underlined that the current economic challenges were being faced globally and that the administration was looking at several measures to reduce reliance on imports, especially fuel. The minister explained that reducing the consumption of fuel and electricity by 10% would greatly help the nation save on energy expenses.







Minister Supattanapong then solicited entrepreneurs’ participation in finding ways to cut manufacturing costs and refraining from unreasonably raising the pricing of their products.

He said inflation this year will likely be in the range of 3% and 5%, quoting the Bank of Thailand’s projection. (NNT)































