Thailand to offer 500,000+ jobs at Job Expo Thailand 2026 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Permanent Secretary for Labour Pol Lt Col Wannapong Kotcharak has invited job seekers and workers from all sectors to attend Job Expo Thailand 2026, the country’s largest national employment fair, as officials move to widen access to jobs and career development opportunities.







Organized by the Department of Employment, the expo will be held from January 16 to 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Halls 5 and 6 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The fair is open to the public and welcomes students, new graduates, working professionals, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities.

More than 500,000 job vacancies will be offered by employers in Thailand and overseas across manufacturing, services, tourism, logistics, and digital industries, as well as part-time and supplementary income work.



Participants can access on-site job applications, interviews, career counseling, and pre-employment preparation services. The program also includes upskilling and reskilling activities, along with practical workshops such as freelance career demonstrations, nail art, and perfume-making.

According to Pol Lt Col Wannapong, the event provides opportunities for people of all ages to obtain labor market information, plan career paths, and strengthen their skills in response to changing work conditions. All services and activities at the event will be provided free of charge. (NNT)



































