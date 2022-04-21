‘Air Travel Bubble’ to promote Thailand-India tourism

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is satisfied with the ‘Air Travel Bubble’ plan to promote tourism between Thailand and India as restrictions on international travel will be relaxed, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister followed up the ‘Air Travel Bubble’ initiative with India and was satisfied with its progress as the government and the private sector collaboratively planned to promote inbound trips from India through the initiative.



Besides, the prime minister praised the online signing of a trade memorandum of understanding between the Thai Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Industries & Commerce of the Telangana State of India on April 12. It was a historical signing and the first state-level MOU with India, Mr Thanakorn said.







The MOU covered business connection, the exercise of investment privileges, facilitation for bilateral investment, startup cooperation and bilateral product promotions, he said. (TNA)































