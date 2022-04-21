Half of Thailand’s population should acquire immunity against COVID-19

Health authorities have indicated that around 50% of Thailand’s population has acquired immunity against COVID-19.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, epidemiology division director of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said the novel coronavirus has infected nearly 10% of the nation’s population. Combined with the number of people who received two doses of COVID vaccine as well as a booster shot, it is estimated that roughly half of the population has developed immunity to the virus.



Dr Chakkarat expressed concern about those who have not yet acquired immunity, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. He said he was worried that immunized people could have spread the virus to those with vulnerabilities after returning home to celebrate the Songkran festival. According to reports, nearly 55 percent of people in these groups have not received any COVID vaccination.







The director advised people who come into contact with members of vulnerable groups to wear face masks, practice social distancing when eating, and encourage their elderly relatives to get inoculated as soon as possible. (NNT)

































