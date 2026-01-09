Thailand set to launch high-resolution Earth observation satellite THEOS-2A

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISDA) has announced the upcoming launch of Thailand’s high-resolution Earth observation satellite THEOS-2A, as the country prepares to add another asset to its national space program. The mission will place Thailand’s third Earth observation satellite into orbit, following THEOS-1 and THEOS-2.







GISTDA has invited the public to watch the launch live at 11:47 a.m. on Monday (Jan 12) via its Facebook fan page and YouTube channel, GISTDAspace. Satellite engineers and technical specialists will guide viewers through each stage of the mission and explain key operational aspects.

THEOS-2A will support a wide range of civilian uses, including disaster monitoring, natural resource management, agriculture, urban planning, environmental protection, and national development planning. Data from the satellite will support analysis and decision-making across both public and private sectors.



Thai engineers have taken part in the payload’s development, from initial design and testing through final integration with the satellite platform. The launch will be carried out using a PSLV rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India.

The project has also increased Thai private companies’ participation in manufacturing satellite components, advancing domestic technical capacity and the country’s growing role in international space activities. (NNT)



































