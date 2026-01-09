Veterinary team treats confiscated white lions for severe digestive disorders in Ratchaburi

RATCHABURI, Thailand – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has mobilized a veterinary team to treat two confiscated white lions after serious digestive disorders were detected at the Khaozon Wildlife Breeding Center in Ratchaburi province. The lions, named Merry and Christmas, were found to be severely constipated.







Station staff reported abnormal symptoms, including reduced appetite and difficulty defecating, prompting an urgent request for veterinary support. Examinations under anesthesia, including abdominal X-rays, confirmed significant fecal impaction in the lower intestine of both animals.

Veterinarians performed intestinal lavage to remove impacted material, which contained large amounts of hair, sand, and small bone fragments identified as the cause of the condition. Supportive treatment included fluid therapy, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medication, pain management, and nutritional supplements.

Further examinations revealed tooth decay and heavy tartar buildup that impaired feeding. Dental scaling was performed, and blood samples were collected for laboratory analysis to assess overall health. Both lions recovered smoothly from anesthesia with no complications reported.

The lions were seized near the Thai–Cambodian border in Trat province in late December and transferred to the breeding station for care. A long-term rehabilitation plan has been established, covering medication schedules, dietary adjustments, and ongoing monitoring of digestive health to support recovery and ensure appropriate long-term welfare. (NNT)



































