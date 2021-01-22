Thailand Traveler Voice online survey encourages tourists’ feedback and recommendations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently launched the “Thailand Traveler Voice” online survey platform that encourages tourists to provide feedback and recommendations on issues affecting tourist destinations, attractions and establishments, especially on safety, hygiene, and general travel services.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The Thailand Traveler Voice online platform formed part of the TAT’s strategy to utilize technology to develop a smart data system that can better support tourism development and serve the needs of tourists to help move Thailand forward.”

Available in English and Thai, the www.thailandtravellervoice.com platform is open for information and feedback from tourists on the sanitary standards under the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA), the safety standards, and various aspects of tourism products and services.

Tourists can give comments, criticisms, or complaints on their experiences at any travel service providers in terms of quality, services, prices, information and assistance, and others. They are encouraged to provide details in writing accompanied by images or video clips, if any. They can also choose to omit personal information or provide for contactable customer support.

Tourists can also help review the Amazing Thailand SHA standards at certified establishments and services as well as events and festivals. Using the SHA ID, if any, for reference, they can fill out a questionnaire and series of rating based on a five-point scale on sanitary standards, staff hygiene, distancing measures, and any other concerns, accompanying by images or video clips, if any. The information will be submitted to the Amazing Thailand SHA Safety Standards Audit Committee.





In addition, tourists can give recommendations on the Thai tourism industry. The insights and suggestions will be shared with the respective organizations for tourism development and best approaches to benefit all stakeholders in every possible dimension.

Mr. Yuthasak added, “The Thailand Traveler Voice project is intended to build confidence and provide peace of mind to all tourists when travelling around the country.”

TAT is inviting travel service providers in Thailand to be a part of the Thailand Traveler Voice platform to allow for an open two-way dialogue. This will result in a large amount of aggregate data available, which can be used as part of the country’s sustainable tourism development.













