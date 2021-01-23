Thai national TV news anchor contracts COVID-19; all staff to be tested

A news anchor of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand was confirmed with COVID-19. All its staff must be tested but the management said its broadcasting continued as usual.







Chaiwat Boonchavalit, secretary to the Public Relations Department, said the new COVID-19 case was a male news anchor who normally announced news at noon and his test result was known on Friday morning.

In response, health workers collected swabs from all NBT staff on Friday in a bid to contain the disease. The numbers of high and low-risk people had not been concluded pending investigation, he said.

Mr Chaiwat said that the incident did not affect the broadcasting services of the TV channel because it had been subject to strict disease control measures. (TNA)













