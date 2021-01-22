Pattaya bar toasts lockdown

You can’t buy a beer, but you can get toast at a bar on Soi Yamato.

The Little Hole Bar said Jan. 21 patrons can snack on grilled bread for just 20 baht.





Owner Krisana said she had no idea what to do while bars were closed in Pattaya due to the coronavirus lockdown, but she is responsible for a half-dozen bargirls put out of work.

The toasted bread can be topped with butter, milk, pandan leaves, chocolate or other tasty items.

Krisana said the income isn’t much, but combined with a rent cut from 30,000 baht to 10,000 baht a month might be enough to help Little Hole survive the shutdown.































