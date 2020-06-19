Thailand tourism stimulus events should circulate 41 Billion Baht domestically

Kasikorn Research Center (KResearch) predicts that the government’s domestic tourism stimulus measures should raise revenue in the tourism sector by 41 billion baht this year.







The center stated that 47.7% of respondents said that the measures influenced their vacation decisions and 60.1% planned to go on vacation within three months after business lockdown relaxation.

KResearch stated that the stimulus measures should boost tourism in the rest period of this year but the tourism market value would still decline year-on-year.



Loading…



Due to people’s weak purchasing power, the center said, Thai people should make 89.5-91.5 million local trips, a decline of 45.2-46.4% from last year. Domestic tourism revenue should amount to 545-567 billion baht, a fall of 47.5-49.5% from the previous year.

The prediction was made on the condition that there is not a severe second spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the country. (TNA)











