‘Clean, safe, worry-free’ Chiang Mai welcomes back tourists

Chiang Mai relaunched tourism with assurances to visitors that it is a “clean, safe and worry-free” destination.







According to a new Suan Dusit Poll, Chiang Mai is the number-one place Thais want to visit now interprovincial travel has been allowed and the nation’s lockdown mostly lifted.

Deputy Interior Minister Nopon Boonyamanee and Chiang Mai Gov. Charoenrit Sanuangsit invited domestic tourists to return to Chiang Mai during a June 18 news conference at the Tha Phae Gate.

Chiang Mai has not reported a case of Covid-19 in more than a month and has lifted its requirement that visitors go into quarantine upon arrival.











