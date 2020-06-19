Thailand ‘travel bubble’ to first open borders to foreign business people, teachers

Thailand would first welcome foreign business people and teachers to stimulate its economy, said Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.







He expressed the stance after a meeting with Japanese ambassador to Thailand Nashida Kazuya.

He expressed the stance after a meeting with Japanese ambassador to Thailand Nashida Kazuya.

Mr Anutin said they discussed the 'travel bubble' idea for the exchange of visitors among the countries that effectively controlled the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). He said many countries wanted to start discussions on 'travel bubble' with Thailand.







The ‘travel bubble’ plan targeted business people and teachers at international schools because they were traceable and their employers would confirm their statuses before their arrivals, Mr Anutin said.

“Without investment in the country, the economy would be crippled. So, business people will be welcome to stimulate the national economy,” he said.

Mr Anutin also confirmed that he wanted to be a volunteer for the country's human trial of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine but decisions would depend on doctors. (TNA)












