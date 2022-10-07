Thailand to tighten police gun control, physical checkups after massacre

The national police chief said he will discuss with the Interior Ministry control on police’s firearms after the massacre by a former policeman and the police would work out its own measures related to the weapons of present and former police.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the office planned to discuss such measures with the Interior Ministry and organizations responsible for the permission of police’s firearm possession.







There would have to be urgent measures to prevent the abuse of their weapons, the national police chief said.

He also said he ordered police nationwide to step up measures to prevent rampage and seriously tackle illegal drug cartels of all sizes, especially those operating in communities.







Pol Gen Damrongsak said that the Royal Thai Police Office would intensify police’s physical checkups which would include urine drug testing in addition to their annual checks.

The movement responded to the massacre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Oct 6 by former policeman Pol Sgt Panya Kamrab.

































