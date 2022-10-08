Thailand to review gun owners’ qualifications in response to Nong Bualamphu shooting

High-level officials of the Ministry of Interior have met to discuss lessons learned from Thursday’s mass shooting in Nong Bualamphu. The officials have ordered a review of weapons owners’ qualifications and a revocation of permits issued to disqualified gun owners.

Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Sutthipong Juljarern held a meeting with senior ministry officials to discuss the lessons learned from the Nong Bualamphu mass shooting. The officials agreed to review narcotics prevention efforts and re-examine individuals in risk groups, civil servants, and other state officials. More narcotic users will be brought in for rehabilitation. Community checkpoints will be intensified while provincial and district administrative organizations will give more support to anti-narcotic activities. Campaigning will also be jointly made with partner organizations to discourage people from associating with drugs.







The meeting stressed a re-examination of gun owners’ qualifications. If qualifications are lacking, gun permits will be revoked immediately. Officials also agreed to consider increasing security at childcare centers run by local administrative bodies. This may take the form of posting guards at the centers and installation of CCTV cameras.

Bangkok police deputy chief Nithithon Chintakanon said 90% of police officers need a permit to carry a gun for work. He said police commanders will now be asked to check whether their subordinates qualify for gun carriage. Meetings will also be held to determine whether discharged police officers will be allowed to continue owning their guns.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Nithithon said the perpetrator of Thursday’s incident was screened normally when he was enrolled into the police force. He said the man’s duties related to narcotics and this may have caused him to use drugs. Metropolitan Police Bureau superintendents will now inspect their subordinates for narcotic use. If drug use is found, the officer in question will be fired and their behavior will be monitored to prevent a recurrence of this week’s tragedy. (NNT)































