Permanent Secretary discusses situation in Myanmar and Russia-Ukraine conflict with British Ambassador

Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed H.E. Mr. Mark Gooding, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Thailand, who paid a courtesy call on the occasion of the former’s assumption of duty on 1 May 2024.

Both sides expressed appreciation for the announcement of Thailand – UK Strategic Partnership during the UK Foreign Secretary’s recent visit to Thailand and reiterated their commitments to further strengthening cooperation, especially trade promotion through the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) with a view to starting the Thailand-UK FTA negotiations, the progress of Security Dialogue, as well as the cooperation within the ASEAN framework.







Both sides also exchanged views and expressed concern about regional situations, including the situation in Myanmar and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (MFA)

















































