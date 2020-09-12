Thailand to stop transferring 5,000-baht in cash relief on Sept 30

The Ministry of Finance has transferred 5,000 baht in cash relief to all 15.3 million eligible citizens. However, some people have yet to receive the financial aid, as their bank accounts are not linked to the PromptPay service or they have already been closed.







The Director of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and Spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, Lawaron Sangsanit, said that the ministry has repeatedly tried to transfer the aid payments to about 56,000 remaining applicants each week. The ministry will continue the transfer efforts until September 30, 2020.



People, who have yet to receive the 5,000-baht cash handout, can check whether they are in this group of applicants by visiting “เราไม่ทิ้งกัน” website. They can click on a dark green button with the label “Eligible persons who have not successfully received transferred money”. If they are in this group of applicants or receive a short message service (SMS) message to confirm their status, they are advised to contact their respective bank, so that their accounts are linked to the PromptPay service before September 28. After September 30, the ministry will consider closing the project and ending the transfer.

Eligible applicants, who have yet to receive the government’s financial aid, are advised to have their bank accounts linked to PromptPay as soon as possible. (NNT)











