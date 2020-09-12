Thai police reveal Saraburi Hospital hackers located in Europe

The latest investigation into the malware attack at Saraburi Hospital has found that the attackers are located in Europe. The police are now working to map out the connection between that attack and others that are similar, to see if the same hackers are involved.







Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, the chief of the police narcotics intelligence unit and chief coordinator with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society’s anti-fake news center has revealed the latest developments in the investigation into the malware attack at Saraburi hospital, which made information on the hospital’s network inaccessible.

He said the investigation shows this incident is different from other ransomware attack as the hackers did not demand a ransom be paid in exchange for data access after encrypting the hospital’s data, making it inaccessible. They have now ascertained that the hackers responsible are located in Europe.







Maj Gen Panthana said there has yet to be any conclusion as to why the hackers choose Saraburi Hospital as a target, however similar attacks have previously been made on many of the government agencies and private companies’ websites, with ransom demanded in some of the incidents. Investigations are now being made to see if there is a connection between these attacks.

He has accepted that the case with Saraburi Hospital is a new case handled by the Royal Thai Police’s Technology Crime Suppression Division, adding that the police will now seek cooperation with other agencies to enhance security protocols against cyber-attacks. (NNT)











