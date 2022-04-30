Thailand to sell 5 million lottery tickets via Paotang App from June 16 draw onwards

The board of the Government Lottery Office (GLO) resolved to sell 5 million government lottery tickets via the Finance Ministry’s Paotang application from the June 16 draw onwards.

GLO chairman Lavaron Sangsnit and other executives of the lottery office told a press conference that to prepare for the online sales, the GLO invited about 10,000 vendors to apply for their participation from June 2.



The GLO will also allow the associations, foundations and other organizations that have its lottery ticket quotas to sell their tickets via the online system.

By this means, people can buy sets of their favorite ticket numbers at the official price of 80 baht per ticket.







When the lottery ticket sales via the Paotang app were popular, more vendors would participate and the number of tickets to be available online could rise to 10-15 million per draw, Mr Lavaron said.

That would be bigger than 2-3 million tickets sold via each private platform and should possibly reduce the street prices of government lottery tickets to 80 baht per ticket, he said. (TNA)

































