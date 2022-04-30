Suicide rises among teenagers and young workers, says Thai Health Minister

Suicide and self-harm among teenagers and young workers are four times as much as those among general people at working age.

The fact was shared in a meeting of the National Mental Health Commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.



The National Suicide Prevention Center reported the suicidal situation that occurred from 2017 to 2021. According to the center, suicide happened to 439 youths aged 15-24 years in 2021, up from 428 in 2020. It took the lives of 956 people aged 25-34 years (young workers) in 2021, up from 896 in 2020.







The meeting agreed that local hospitals and universities should jointly take care of students at schools and admit those with mental problems to treatment processes by psychologists.

In 2021, more than 5,000 Thai people committed suicide, forming the suicide mortality rate of 7.8 per 100,000 population. (TNA)

































