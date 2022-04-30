Passengers sitting with legs crossed cause disturbance: Bangkok Mass Transit

Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL (BTS) asks its electric train passengers not to sit with their legs crossed.

Thapakorn Meesa-ad, chief of BTS’s Mo Chit station, said that the company made the request for cooperation because the passengers who sat with their legs crossed proved to block others’ ways and their feet touched standing passengers.



Especially during rush hours, standees had to squeeze into one another to avoid the feet of passengers sitting with their legs crossed. Besides, women sitting with crossed legs might be vulnerable to upskirt photography, he said.







It was not a rule but a request for cooperation and empathy among train passengers. The request was not a new one from BTS and most passengers were cooperative, Mr Thapakorn said.

Besides, BTS also asked passengers not to lean on handrails to let other standing passengers grab them, he said. (TNA)

































