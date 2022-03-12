Thailand to revise cause of deaths related to Covid-19 infections

The Public Health Ministry has revealed a plan to revise how it records Covid-19 fatalities after finding that up to 30% of all deaths have taken place due to other underlying causes.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry will conduct revisions to more accurately determine the cause of fatalities in relation to Covid-19 infections.



Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said that 10-30% of those who died while infected with Covid-19 were found to have serious underlying illnesses such as cancer, high blood pressure, and heart diseases.

Thailand registered 74 more Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, a record high in the latest wave but less than a quarter of the historical peak of 312. The 22,984 new Covid-19 cases announced the same day marked the third consecutive day of rising new infections, up from the 22,073 reported on Wednesday (Mar 9).







Dr. Jadet Thammathat-aree, secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), said its employees and volunteers manning the 1330 hotline number and the office’s Line account are also working to the best of their effort to accommodate a high call volume from those wanting to report new cases and seeking assistance. He advised Covid-19 patients who experience mild symptoms to consider home isolating themselves and request further medical assistance using the 1330 hotline.

The NHSO and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine have also been distributing green chiretta packs to communities and 14 hospitals, having been designated recently to care for new Covid-19 cases, for alternative treatment. (NNT)

































