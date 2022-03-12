Thailand Biennale flag handed over to Chiang Rai province

Thailand’s Prime Minister attended an official ceremony to hand over the Thailand Biennale flag to Chiang Rai province, which will host the third international Thailand Biennale contemporary art exhibition in 2023.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over an online event at the Government House for the Thailand Biennale flag handover ceremony. The flag will be placed in Terminal 21 Department Store in NakhonRatchasima Province before being presented to Chiang Rai, which will hold the “3rd Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023” next year. This ceremony was attended by Culture Minister IttipolKhunpluem, Permanent Secretary for Culture YuphaTaweewattanakitborvon, NakhonRatchasima governor WichianChantaranothai, Chiang Rai governor PasakornBoonyalak, and related officials from both provinces.



According to Government spokesperson ThanakornWangboonkongchana, the Prime Minister watched the video of the contemporary international art exhibition for the Thailand Biennale, Korat 2021, and the contemporary art show from Chiang Rai province. During his opening speech, Gen Prayut emphasized the importance of Thailand’s diverse cultural assets, particularly in the arts sector, which may be enhanced in value and generate revenue for the country.



Thanakorn advocated for increasing public understanding and appreciation of art, as well as helping artists in exhibiting their work both domestically and internationally. He reiterates the government’s policies in promoting soft power assets through 5F which are Muay Thai Fighting, Fashion, Food, Film, and Festival.







The Prime Minister stated that the Thailand Biennale project corresponds with the government’s aim of showcasing Thai arts and culture on international platforms by bringing together various groups from around the world.

He also congratulated all sides for their efforts to the project’s achievements, stating that it is the key to pushing Thailand forward onto international stages and ensuring the country’s long-term cultural and economic growth. (NNT)

































