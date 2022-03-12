Thailand to register home-made Covid-19 vaccines with FDA

The government is preparing to register home-grown Covid-19 vaccines with the Food and Drug Administration Thailand (FDA).

The Anti-Fake News Center Thailand confirmed the information concerning the preparations for the FDA registration after verifying the reports with Thailand’s Public Relations Department.



A deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office stated that there are currently 20 Covid-19 vaccines in the development pipeline in Thailand. Four vaccines are currently in clinical trials which are Chula-Cov19, HXP-GPOVac, Baiya SARS-CoV-2 Vax, and the Covigen vaccine. Any vaccine that successfully completes all rounds of clinical trials will be eligible for registration with the Thai FDA. The progress of these developments is the result of continuous and full-fledged collaboration between government agencies, medical institutions, and the private sector.







In addition, the deputy spokesperson discusses the development of nasal Covid-19 vaccinations in Thailand. Thai researchers are now developing an intranasal “NASTVAC” vaccine, which is slated to begin human clinical trials in the second quarter of this year. This new approach will be to administer vaccination sprays through the nose, creating immunity directly through the upper airways and stopping the virus before it spreads to other areas of the body.

The Anti-Fake News Center advises people to follow updates from the Public Relations Department at its official website or call 02-618-2323 for more information. (NNT)


































