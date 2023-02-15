Thailand to recruit over 30,000 retirees for lifelong learning program

The Ministry of Education has launched a volunteer program to assist the elderly and others who need help with lifelong education and occupational training, aiming to recruit over 30,000 retirees who can contribute as educators for the betterment of society.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on February 14 initiated the volunteer registration process by becoming an education volunteer himself. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong then led a team of government officials to promote the program at Government House.







The volunteer program seeks to help address the challenges presented by Thailand’s rapidly aging society, which could become a major issue for the country. Retirees who wish to join the program can register online at www.volunteers.moe.go.th or www.moe.go.th until February 26.

According to the education minister, volunteers will be divided into two groups. One will work to support the formal education system, while the other will transfer knowledge and experience to people of all ages, helping them to learn new skills and generate income. In the program’s next phase, the ministry will join several private companies to train and support elderly people, enabling them to find suitable work.

Trinuch noted that the program represents a significant step in addressing the challenges presented by Thailand's aging population. (NNT)
































