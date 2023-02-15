Thailand launches science caravan for school students in ASEAN countries

The National Science Museum of Thailand (NSM) has launched a science caravan to encourage interest in science and technology among school students in ASEAN countries.

The caravan began in Laos, where students from Lycee de Vientiane and nearby schools participated in various science promotion activities on February 14. The event features a 3D astronomical film in a mobile planetarium, scientific experiments, and science and interactive games.







According to Danuch Tanterdtid, Vice Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, a research show has been added to the tour to stimulate students’ interest in science. The caravan will make its next stops in southern Laos, Cambodia and other ASEAN neighbors.

According to NSM Director Prof Rawin Raviwongse, the exhibits aim to make science interesting and relevant to young people’s daily lives, as well as to demonstrate that “science is actually fun” and a tool for solving everyday problems.







Pimpa Udthajak, the Director of Scientific Research and Innovation at the institute in Laos, also expressed enthusiasm for further scientific cooperation with Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, following the successful launch of the Science Caravan in Laos. (NNT)





















